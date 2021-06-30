SPONSORED: The fallout of an unbalanced work and personal life

Unfortunately, there are several issues that come from an unbalanced work and personal life, and some of them are very serious.

Issues arising from this include:

Damaged/poor relationships with friends and loved ones Declining mental health and mental health issues Sleep health issues

Here, below, are some tips on how you can fix these:

Relationships

Firstly, it’s important to identify which relationships are being affected and how. It could manifest in small things such as being more irritable, sleeping less or struggling to concentrate.

It may manifest itself differently around different people. The first step to changing this is to spot how it’s manifesting itself and around whom, and then to talk to those people around ways they can help you and around ways to stop it from happening.

Mental health and Sleep

A poor work-life balance can also massively affect your sleeping pattern by either lowering the amount of sleep you get or leaving you feeling tired, even after eight or more hours of sleep.

This can be seen in either broken sleep or trouble getting to sleep in the evenings. Should you find yourself struggling to sleep, there are a couple of options you can try to help you unwind and enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep.

The first is to try doing some light exercise about 20 minutes before you want to go to sleep, such as going for a walk. Not only is the fresh air great for you, but the light exercise should help to relieve any tension and stress, along with tiring you out before you go to bed.

Another option to try is a meditation app called Headspace. This is a service that can be accessed both on their website and also via an app that can be downloaded on your phone. Headspace is a paid service that costs either £49.99 for the year or £9.99 a month, and you can also get a free trial too.

Did you know that if you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, it could be down to the mattress you’re using?

Cheaper mattresses tend to wear out quicker and be made with cheaper materials. If you’re finding that you’re suffering the effects of a bad night’s sleep, investing in a better mattress might just do the trick.

Visit My Next Mattress for competitive prices, finance options and free delivery.