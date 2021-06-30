SPONSORED: Slide into summer at Bon Accord

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the term, “shopping centre”?

We would guess that it’s probably not a slide the height of a house. But that is exactly what you will find in the main foyer of Bon Accord this summer.

The rainbow slide, open to all ages, was first introduced to the centre in 2019, and this year sees its triumphant return.

The slide is in place to raise funds for the One Great Day campaign for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Bon Accord’s charity partner Charlie House; shoppers pay a donation to have a shot on the iconic feature.

Robyn Gray, Marketing Manager for Bon Accord, said: “We raised over £11000 from the slide in 2019 and we hope to raise even more this year.

“All staff are excited for its return as it is something different for our shoppers to enjoy and will hopefully make their whole shopping experience even more fun.”

© Supplied by Bon Accord

The slide will take shoppers from the upper mall down to the lower mall in the main atrium.

Exiting just next to Costa Coffee, the bottom of the slide sits alongside the Bon Accord Sports Garden, which is already set to show a bumper summer of sports.

Parents can catch up on the latest scores of the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics when they start, while their kids enjoy turn after turn on the Rainbow slide.

Bringing the outdoors inside, the Sports Garden has chairs in which to relax after a long day of shopping and, with the food terrace nearby, you can enjoy a bite to eat and a drink as you immerse yourself in the game(s).

© Supplied by Bon Accord

Bon Accord is certainly pulling out all the stops this summer to give its shoppers the most memorable shopping experience possible.

They are still, however, keeping up with all of the social distancing guidelines. Shoppers must wear facemasks at all times and must stick to the left of the malls when walking through the centre.

An enhanced cleaning regime of all high touch areas, such as handrails, will also continue.

Throughout the summer, Bon Accord opening hours will remain the same. It will be open 9am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, and 10am to 5pm Sundays. Find out more and start planning your next trip to Bon Accord, online here.