SPONSORED: Register now for North East Scotland College virtual open day

North East Scotland College has announced plans for its latest online open day – with an invitation to Start Your Story by signing up for a course starting in 2021 as part of the event on 18 November.

The college – with its three main campuses in Aberdeen city centre, Altens and Fraserburgh – has a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

Applications for full-time courses starting in January are currently being accepted and applications for summer starts will open on 18 November.

Start Your Story is the College’s theme for 2021 and NESCol will be turning the spotlight on the inspirational experiences of past and present students in the weeks and months ahead. Those stories will be at the heart of an innovative digital prospectus, which will be launched to coincide with the open day.

School sessions throughout the day on 18 November will be followed by the open event from 3-7pm.

Online visitors will be able to chat to subject specialists, find out more about NESCol courses and facilities, get guidance on applications, funding and travel as well as take part in a live question and answer session designed to give a flavour of College life.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re in the midst of a busy and productive session, with students and staff adapting fantastically to the unique circumstances of 2020.

“Interest in all that NESCol has to offer has remained strong throughout the year and we are looking forward to opening the virtual doors for all those who are keen to study with us in 2021.

“The online open day will provide an excellent opportunity to find out more about the College and to get the ball rolling with applications.

“Planning for a new year is always an exciting time. Our curriculum is constantly evolving, with new and updated courses developed to meet the needs of industry and give students the best chance of rewarding careers. We also continue to innovate in course delivery to ensure an engaging and nurturing experience for all of our students.”

Whether considering next steps after school, preparing to learn additional skills, embarking on a career change or simply looking to try something different – there has never been a better time to Start Your Story at NESCol.

Visit the NESCol website to register.