SPONSORED: Pepe’s Piri Piri knows how to celebrate

Pepe’s Piri Piri Aberdeen marked the easing of the Coronavirus restrictions with a major celebration on Saturday.

The “Pepe’s Unlocked” party at 194-196 King Street featured Love Island stars Biggs and Rebecca who visited the store between12 -3pm. The pair met on the first winter series of Love Island in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

They were joined by Lord Provost Barney Crockett who cut the ribbon to launch the festivities at 12 noon. And for the entire weekend the home of the finest, premium flame grilled chicken provided a special offer of 20% off dine in and take-away orders.

“Piri-Piri” means “pepper-pepper” in Swahili. In Portugal it specifically refers to a very small chili pepper which is known for its bold flavour.

The Piri Piri flavour leaves a lingering taste in your mouth. Once you try it, the taste will make you want to come back for more.

The chicken is prepared freshly in store and gets grilled while you wait. This process allows your taste buds to enjoy the experience to the max.

© Supplied by Pepe's Piri Piri

Pepe’s operates three concepts – Pepe’s (quick service restaurant), Pepe’s Express and Pe-pe’s Grill (casual dining restaurant), all offering fresh grilled Piri Piri chicken in a selection of the now-famous six Piri Piri flavours. These are Mango & Lime, Lemon & Herb, Mild, Hot, Extra Hot and Extreme.

There is a varied menu to meet all tastes, including succulent grilled Piri Piri Chicken, Chicken Tasca, Chicken Nachos and Chicken BBQ Sizzler. The Chick ‘n’ Rice recently won an online competition for the best loved Pepe’s dish.

For those seeking a change to chicken there are Beef and Lamb Gourmet Burgers as well as a wide Vegetarian menu. Children can enjoy a selection of four Pepe’s Kids Meals which come in specially designed Pepe’s Kids Bags containing a wide range of games and puzzles.

In addition, there is a varied selection of sides – Tender Strips, Pepe’s Wings, Spicy Rice, Fresh Salad, Crispy Onion Rings, Regular and Large Fries, Potato Wedges, Corn on the Cob and Mozzarella Sticks.

But that’s not all. The menu has a mouth watering selection of Extras like Hummus, Cole-slaw, Piri Piri Baked Beans, Baked Beans, Piri Piri Pitta Bread, Pitta and Slice of Cheese.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s a choice of various flavoured ice cream, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Fudge Cake or Strawberry Cheesecake.

© Supplied by Pepe's Piri Piri

For customers who wish to add a taste of Pepe’s with their home cooking, there is a range of six Pepe’s Bottled Sauces and Pepe’s Piri Piri Salt, which are only available to buy direct from a Pepe’s store.

It’s for all these reasons Pepe’s Piri Piri now have more than 130 stores across the UK.

The first store opened in 2006 and the first franchised store opened in 2011. At the start the company took a conscious decision not to rush with their expansion plans, as they wanted to ensure they had the right infrastructure in place first, including an in-house dedicated training store facility.

Since 2011 it has steadily grown and on 28th May 2021 opened the 134th store in the UK.

In addition, to make life easier for customers, there is a Pepe’s App which allows everyone to order directly from their local store.

And, of course, Pepe’s is registered with all of the main Aggregator sites such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Visit Pepe’s Facebook page to find out more.