SPONSORED: New tribute show to music legends Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman set to hit Aberdeen

Fans of music legend Meat Loaf are in for a treat this Halloween as a brand new show featuring his music comes to Aberdeen.

‘Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story’ is the latest production from prolific performer Steve Steinman, who has toured continuously since his TV appearance as Meat Loaf on ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ in 1993.

Steve is also the man behind popular stage show, ‘Vampires Rock’.

His newest show Anything For Love will also feature someone very familiar with the iconic greatest hits of Meat Loaf – Lorraine Crosby.

Nearly three decades ago, Lorraine sang those immortal words with Meat Loaf “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and now she will take to the stage with Steve to perform this epic song live.

As Meat Loaf is no longer touring, Steve Steinman makes the perfect partner as Lorraine explained: “I can’t think of a better person who can do Meat Loaf’s epic songs justice.

“I’m really excited to be part of such an incredible show, I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal.”

With incredible stage set, live band and production, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, along with the amazing Lorraine Crosby, the show can only be described as ‘awesome’.

The show will feature Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time including ‘Anything for Love’, ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’, ‘Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth’, ‘Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad’, ‘Dead Ringer For Love’ and many, many more.

For the past 27 years Steve has constantly toured globally in the hit show ‘The Meat Loaf Story’.

He has performed in some of the most iconic venues in the world such as Sun City, South Africa and the London Palladium, which Steve rates as one of his all-time achievements.

To book your tickets, and to find out more about Anything For Love, visit the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.