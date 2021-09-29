Renovated modern and stylish apartments are seldom available to buy for around £125,000 in Aberdeen – let alone in the heart of the city centre – but there are six exclusive one-bedroom apartments available now in the west end of Union Street.

You will not want to miss this opportunity to buy a brand new flat in the city centre – for much less than the market value.

One and two bedrooms apartments

This exclusive boutique development consists of one and two-bedroom apartments offering an unrivalled opportunity to enjoy a high standard of city centre living. With a clean contemporary finish, this bespoke development has been thoughtfully designed specifically to complement modern lifestyles, perfect for first-time buyers, investors and professionals.

Developers have sympathetically converted the stunning C-listed building at 480 Union Street into nine luxury apartments over three floors – and, despite having redeveloped and created hundreds of flats over many years, this development ranks highly in their achievements.

The project to refurbish the former office suites has been ongoing for just over a year and now it is complete, giving buyers a unique chance to snap up a city centre property in Aberdeen at a significantly reduced price well below valuation.

Great value for money Apartments 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 are now on the market for £125,000-£135,000 – which is around £15,000 less than the valuation – and those interested in taking advantage of this are invited to contact the Mortgage and Property Centre in Aberdeen.

From the minute you walk inside this imposing granite building, it is clear that great care has been taken to ensure that the original features of this listed property have been retained and returned to their former glory.

Having passed through the entrance vestibule at Union House, 480 Union Street, you arrive at a striking staircase which is both spacious and welcoming, unlike most other entrances to flats in traditional granite buildings. It is the perfect welcome for prospective buyers viewing this high quality sought-after development.

You will feel lifted: modern upgrades

Another selling point of the development at Union House is that it has the added benefit of a lift. Often more mature home-buyers are put off city centre properties because they need to climb several flights of stairs – but not here. Just walk past the beautiful stairwell, beside the internal bicycle storage area, and jump in the lift.

Step inside any one of the six one-bedroom apartments that are on the market and be prepared to be impressed as they show style, class and comfort.

Tastefully decorated with ornate ceiling cornicing, new flooring and carpets throughout, and a modern kitchen including oven, hob, extractor hood, washer/dryer and fridge freezer, the apartments are ready for you to move in with your furniture to embrace open-plan living at its best.

Warm and cosy modern flat in Aberdeen city centre

The upgraded building housing the modern flat in Aberdeen centre has an interesting history dating back to 1830. It is believed this former commercial property, which is located in Union Street Conservation Area, had not undergone any major renovations since 1900 until the current developers came along. During the 14-month refurbishment project, the original C-listed façade was to remain untouched whereas on the inside, it was completely renovated as builders ripped out old office suites and took the building back to bare stone walls, before installing new insulation to the exterior and interior walls.

This means the new centrally-heated flats retain warmth very well and this is enhanced by the new doubled-glazed secondary glazing units that have been fitted inside the original windows. The added benefit of secondary glazing means that the property is not only kept warm, even in the coldest of winters, but is completely sound-proof too so no traffic can be heard from the city streets below.

Location, location, location

Because the development is located in the west end of Union Street – Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare – there are numerous amenities nearby including:

Excellent shopping facilities, including boutiques and independent stores

High street retailers and a wide variety of specialised shops

Pubs and clubs

Restaurants

Refurbished Union Terrace Gardens and other parks

Supermarkets

Cinema and theatres

Shopping centres including Bon Accord Centre, Trinity Centre and Union Square

Public transport links with both rail and bus services in walking distance

If you are looking for a city centre flat don’t miss this opportunity, contact the Mortgage and Property Centre today on 01224 623400.