SPONSORED: Meet Gary Barlow’s superfan – Annie Glynn

It was a contest that saw four women compete for votes to be crowned ‘Gary Barlow’s Superfan’ and after nearly 1,000 votes were cast – Annie Glynn from Elgin is the winner!

Annie, who turned 43 this week, gained a 38% share of the votes and heard the good news just a day before celebrating her birthday. The superfan now looks forward to going to see Gary Barlow at the P&J Live on November 30, courtesy of the Aberdeen venue who put up the prize of: a pair of VIP tickets to the best seats in the house, access to the View VIP bar before/after the concert, a complimentary arrival drink and free parking.

Of course, die-hard Gary Barlow fan Annie had already bought tickets to the newly-named All the Hits Live 2021 tour at P&J Live, as she purchased them first on his pre-sale date, however, she is now excited about her all-expenses-paid VIP experience at P&J Live.

After being told she was Gary Barlow’s Superfan, Annie said: “I am amazed and shocked!

“I was sharing the article everywhere including on all the Gary Barlow fan pages as I wanted to win. I was also posting on Twitter and Instagram as soon as it went online on the P&J and Courier websites.

“I was constantly getting tagged as everyone was sharing.”

For many people who voted in the contest, it was Annie’s story that stood out as she revealed that had 11 Take That tattoos on her body and has followed Gary and the TT boys around the UK for almost three decades.

Before she was named Gary Barlow’s Superfan this week, Annie said that she felt she should win not because she is “any better than anyone else” but because “I have been a fan since I was 12! I have more Take That and Gary Barlow stuff in my wardrobe than I have clothes!”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, events and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We all know that Gary Barlow (and of course Take That) fans are some of the best fans out there so the search was never going to be easy!

“It’s brilliant to see so much love and support for a national treasure such as Gary Barlow and we cannot wait to have him (and Leona) grace the P&J Live stage later this year. Who knows, maybe his superfans will convince Gary to bring back the rest of the lads for a Take That tour in the future!”

