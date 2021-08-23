SPONSORED: It’s surprising where a part-time study course at NESCol can lead to

For Karen Watson, part-time study opened up a secondary career path.

And it all began when she applied for the seven week Intro to Sport and Exercise Massage course at Fraserburgh Campus last year.

Karen said: “The evening class was a revelation. I never dreamt of a different career path but I just got completely hooked.

“The course was mainly practical with some theory around physiology and anatomy of the body. I actually decided to enrol again mainly to increase my confidence and understanding in the subject as I thought I might like to take it further.”

Karen certainly did take it further progressing onto the Level 6 Sport and Exercise Massage course – a 27 week course for those intending to progress to a formal sports therapy qualification.

After successfully completing this Level 6 course she then took the decision to apply for the full time HNC Soft Tissue Therapy course in order to qualify as a Sports Therapist.

She explained: ”I changed my hours at work to allow me to attend the classes and fulfil my study commitments. This October I graduate, after a year’s hard work and gaining my qualification.

“I’m now self-employed on a part time basis, building my client base. If anyone had said two years ago that I would be in this position now I wouldn’t have believed them!”

