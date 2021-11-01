Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sponsored Sponsored

SPONSORED: Does your property meet the new fire alarm regulations?

By Sponsored Content
01/11/2021, 11:02 am Updated: 01/11/2021, 11:08 am
is your fire alarm compliant with new regulations

New regulations from February 2022 require all households to have interlinked fire alarms. And ensuring your property is compliant could save lives.

Sean Stewart, electrician and owner of North East Electrical Services, is passionate about ensuring people across Scotland realise the importance of meeting the new laws on fire alarms.

Interlinked fire alarms

By February 2022, all homes in Scotland must have interlinked fire alarms – that means if one goes off, they all do, so you’ll hear the alarm no matter where you are in your home. It is the property owner’s responsibility to meet this new standard.

“I’m all about trying to make it safe, I’ve heard a lot of stories. The reason why they have to be interlinked, the whole point is to get you out your house as quick as possible,” explains Sean.

“You’re protecting yourself and everyone around you. Your house, your neighbours, your family, your pets – everything.”

As well as safety reasons, Sean also explains that many home insurance policies require your home to be compliant with government regulations.

And he also emphasises that when it comes to installing battery or mains operated fire and smoke alarms, quality matters.

As does installing the right amount of alarms correctly for your property’s layout.

You can install alarms yourself or hire a professional – it’s worth considering which one will make you feel most comfortable.

Sean adds: “Some people who can will do it themselves, but I’ve seen some customers who haven’t followed manufacturer instructors. We give a certificate on completion and that gives you peace of mind.”

NEE won the Scotland Prestige Award
Sean Stewart (right) and Gary Milne collecting the Scotland Prestige Award which the company won this year

Taking the hassle out of electrical safety

As well as fire and smoke alarms, North East Electrical Services is focused on making it as easy as possible for its customers to ensure electrical safety in their domestic, commercial and industrial properties.

It introduced a new digital system to streamline the appointment process for customers, which saves a lot of time.

Sean explains: “We will provide you with your login and that’s you away. You can access it wherever you are. We’ve won contracts purely because of this and the hassle it takes away.”

It’s all part of North East Electrical Service’s focus on providing all customers with great service.

He started the company in 2016 and, although it does everything electrical, it has a speciality in electrical testing.

While he went offshore for a bit, he really missed his business and came back to it around the time that Covid hit. Within the course of a year, his team has now grown to seven people.

“The team behind me is fantastic, I have the best team I could have possibly wished for. Everyone has the drive, everyone’s willing to put in the hours and that shows when you win the awards,” says Sean.

The awards include Electricians of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards (2021/22) and currently, North East Electrical Services is also a finalist for Best Small Trades Business at the Trade Awards.

When it comes to fire and electrical safety, peace of mind is so important. To find out if your property’s fire alarms are compliant with new regulations, get in touch with North East Electrical Services.

Special offer

Until 1 December 2021, you can get brand new fire detectors from North East Electrical Services for just £79.99 plus VAT!*

For more information, contact the company via email: admin@northeastelectricalservices.co.uk, or call 01224 548804.

*offer excludes CO2 detectors.