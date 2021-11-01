New regulations from February 2022 require all households to have interlinked fire alarms. And ensuring your property is compliant could save lives.

Sean Stewart, electrician and owner of North East Electrical Services, is passionate about ensuring people across Scotland realise the importance of meeting the new laws on fire alarms.

Interlinked fire alarms

By February 2022, all homes in Scotland must have interlinked fire alarms – that means if one goes off, they all do, so you’ll hear the alarm no matter where you are in your home. It is the property owner’s responsibility to meet this new standard.

“I’m all about trying to make it safe, I’ve heard a lot of stories. The reason why they have to be interlinked, the whole point is to get you out your house as quick as possible,” explains Sean.

“You’re protecting yourself and everyone around you. Your house, your neighbours, your family, your pets – everything.”

As well as safety reasons, Sean also explains that many home insurance policies require your home to be compliant with government regulations.

And he also emphasises that when it comes to installing battery or mains operated fire and smoke alarms, quality matters.

As does installing the right amount of alarms correctly for your property’s layout.

You can install alarms yourself or hire a professional – it’s worth considering which one will make you feel most comfortable.

Sean adds: “Some people who can will do it themselves, but I’ve seen some customers who haven’t followed manufacturer instructors. We give a certificate on completion and that gives you peace of mind.”

Taking the hassle out of electrical safety

As well as fire and smoke alarms, North East Electrical Services is focused on making it as easy as possible for its customers to ensure electrical safety in their domestic, commercial and industrial properties.

It introduced a new digital system to streamline the appointment process for customers, which saves a lot of time.

Sean explains: “We will provide you with your login and that’s you away. You can access it wherever you are. We’ve won contracts purely because of this and the hassle it takes away.”

It’s all part of North East Electrical Service’s focus on providing all customers with great service.

He started the company in 2016 and, although it does everything electrical, it has a speciality in electrical testing.

While he went offshore for a bit, he really missed his business and came back to it around the time that Covid hit. Within the course of a year, his team has now grown to seven people.

“The team behind me is fantastic, I have the best team I could have possibly wished for. Everyone has the drive, everyone’s willing to put in the hours and that shows when you win the awards,” says Sean.

The awards include Electricians of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards (2021/22) and currently, North East Electrical Services is also a finalist for Best Small Trades Business at the Trade Awards.

When it comes to fire and electrical safety, peace of mind is so important. To find out if your property’s fire alarms are compliant with new regulations, get in touch with North East Electrical Services.

