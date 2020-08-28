Paw Prints pictures 951-1030

We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.
Hundreds of images have featured in our picture supplements all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders.
There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.
If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, you’ll find a voting form today’s EE.
