Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 901-950

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 4:13 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 5:24 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 19th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you'd like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

901 - Skye (Dog)
902 - Ringo (Cat)
903 - Nova (Dog)
904 - Dudley (Dog)
905 - Marley and Harley (Cats)
906 - Dougal (Dog)
907 - Bailey (Rabbit)
908 - Enzo (Dog)
909 - Bella (Dog)
910 - Rosie (Dog)
911 - Thor (Cat)
912 - Rosie Barrack
913 - Pyper, Ruby and Scapa (Dog)
914 - Muffin (Dog)
915 - Harley (Dog)
916 - Spike (Cat)
917 - Gus Gus Law (cat)
918 - Jake (Dog)
919 - Cooper (Dog)
920 - Cleo (Dog)
921 - Toona (Cat)
922 - Fred (Dog)
923 - Little Ted (Dog)
924 - Willow (Dog)
925 - Pepper (Dog)
926 - Kooper (Dog)
927 - Betty (Dog)
928 - Bracken (Dog)
929 - Diesel (Dog)
930 - Bailey (Dog)
931 - Luna (Dog)
932 - Charlie (Cat)
933 - Lola (Cat)
934 - Jax (Cat)
935 - Neo (Dog)
936 - Teddy-Blu (Dog)
937 - Jack (Dog)
938 - Flash (Dog)
939 - Zeus (Cat)
940 - Spike (Cat)
941 - Cali (Dog)
942 - Ellie (Cat)
943 - Smudge (Dog)
944 - Serge (Breaded Dragon)
945 - Twinkle (Cat)
946 - Stan (Dwarf Hamster)
947 - Billy & Ruby (Dogs)
948 - Charlie (Dog)
949 - Tort (Tortoise)
950 - Ace (Syrian Hamster)

 