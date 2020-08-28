Show Links
Paw Prints pictures 851-900

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 4:04 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 4:36 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 18th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

851 - Piper (dog)
852 - Joe (Dog)
853 - Jess (dog)
854 - Bertie (Dog)
855 - Alex (Dog)
856 - Bella (Cat)
857 - Ronnie (Dog)
858 - Sonny (Dog)
859 - Bailey (Dog)
860 - Jessie (Dog)
861 - Delilah (Dog)
862 - Lunna & Theo (Dog)
863 - Max (Dog)
864 - Thistle (Cat)
865 - Millie (Dog)
866 - Storm (Cat)
867 - Harvey (Dog)
868 - Rex (Dog)
869 - Soli (Dog)
870 - Buster (Dog)
871 - Ruby (Dog)
872 - Poppy (Dog)
873 - Chase (Cat)
874 - Bella (Cat)
875 - Milly (Dog)
876 - Kobi (Dog)
877 - Tia (Dog)
878 - Daisy (Dog)
879 - Ella (Cat)
880 - Zeus (Dog)
881 - Broxy (Cat)
882 - Rosie (Dog)
883 - Rascal (Cat)
884 - Marley (Dog)
885 - Alfie (Syrian Hamster)
886 - Kevin (Dog)
887 - Shadow (Cat)
888 - Tiara (Cat)
889 - Freddie Paterson (Hamster)
890 - Theo, Buddy, Murph, Phoebes, Brodo, Charles & Mill (Dogs)
891 - Frank (Cat)
892 - Max (Dog)
893 - Connie (Cat)
894 - Winston (Dog)
895 - Ellie (rabbit)
896 - Poppy (dog)
897 - Bailey (Cat)
898 - Maple (Cat)
899 - Oliver (Cat)
900 - Jock (Dog)

 