Paw Prints pictures 801-850

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 3:53 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 4:26 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature 17th fifth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

801 - Evo (Dog)
802 - Millie (Dog)
803 - Alfie (Dog)
804 - Alfie (Dog)
805 - Echo (Dog)
806 - Fozzie (Dog)
807 - Paws (Cat)
808 - Greta (Dog)
809 - Nibble (Rabbit)
810 - Maisie (Dog)
811 - Willow (Dog)
812 - Jim (Dog)
813 - Chloe (Cat)
814 - Blu (Dog)
815 - Misty (Cat)
816 - Skylar (Cat)
817 - Cole (Dog)
818 - Lexi (Dog)
819 - Pip (Dog)
820 - Angel (dog)
821 - Pippa (Dog)
822 - Thor (Dog)
823 - Monkey & Bob (Gerbils)
824 - Archie (Dog)
825 - Dexter (Dog)
826 - Harley (Dog)
827 - Penny (Dog)
828 - Sophie (Dog)
829 - Marcie (Rabbit)
830 - Milan (Rabbit)
831 - Bella (Dog)
832 - Tweed (Cat)
833 - Harris (Cat)
834 - Fudge (Dog)
835 - Panini (Syrian Hamster)
836 - Reggie (Dog)
837 - Luna (Dog)
838 - Enzo (Dog)
839 - Leo (Cat)
840 - Milo (Dog)
841 - Rusty (Cat)
842 - Tyler (Dog)
843 - Reggie (Dog)
844 - Olly (Dog)
845 - Buddy (Dog)
846 - Billy (dog)
847 - Harper (Dog)
848 - Woody & Ozzy (dog)
849 - Alex (Dog)
850 - Cooper (Dog)

 