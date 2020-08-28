Paw Prints pictures 801-850

We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.
We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.
Below we feature 17th fifth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.
There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.
If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe