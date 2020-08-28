Show Links
Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 751-800

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 3:40 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 4:20 pm
Post Thumbnail

We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 16th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

751 - Luna (Dog)
752 - Remi (Dog)
753 - Milo (Dog)
754 - Ruby & Buddy (Dog)
755 - Fergie (Dog)
756 - Hugo (Dog)
757 - Faith (Dog)
758 - Holly (Dog)
759 - Brando (Dog)
760 - Harley (Dog)
761 - Jackson (Dog)
762 - Buddy (Dog)
763 - Odie Gordon (Dog)
764 - Shadow (Dog)
765 - Harvey (Dog)
766 - Cooper (Dog)
767 - Harper (Dog)
768 - Bruno (Dog)
769 - Dolly (Dog)
770 - Kaylay (Dog)
771 - Mollie (Rabbit)
772 - Freya (Dog)
773 - Alfie (Budgie)
774 - Barnaby Duncan (Rabbit)
775 - Daisy (Dog)
776 - Dre (Dog )
777 - Ziva (Dog)
778 - Harley (Dog)
779 - Ozzy (Dog)
780 - Lexi (Dog)
781 - Millie (Cat)
782 - Clio & Hector (Cat)
783 - Poppy (Dog)
784 - Bo (Dog)
785 - Mia (Cat)
786 - Simba (Cat)
787 - Minnie (Dog)
788 -Chewie (Dog)
789 - Micky (Cat)
790 - Lily (Dog)
791 - Brodie (Dog)
792 - Brodie (Dog)
793 - Thor (Cat)
794 - Milo (Cat)
795 - Poppy (Dog)
796 - Thanos (Dog)
797 - Koda Melvin (Dog)
798 - Hudson (Dog)
799 - Cassie (Dog)
800 - Alfie (Dog)

 