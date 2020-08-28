Show Links
Paw Prints pictures 701-750

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 3:26 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 4:09 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 15th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

701 - Ted (Dog)
702 - Lennon McCartney
703 - Enzo (Dog)
704 -Theo (Dog)
705 - Socrates (cat)
706 - Rodger (Dog)
707 - Darcy (Dog)
708 - Hulk (Dog)
709 - Inca (Dog)
710 - Missy (Dog)
711 - Mitchell (Dog)
712 - Kobi & Kadee (Dogs)
713 - Buddy (Dog)
714 - Baxter (Dog)
715 - Pyro (Dog)
716 - Storm (Dog)
717 - Archie (Dog)
718 - Coby (Dog)
719 - Shiva (Cat)
720 - Dana (Dog)
721 - Mitsy (Cat)
722 - Guinness (Dog)
723 - Sookie (Cat)
724 - Dude (Dog)
725 - Lottie (Cat)
726 - Hollie (Dog)
727 - Coffee (Guinea Pig)
728 - Hachi (Dog)
729 - Roxi (Dog)
730 - Stella (Dog)
731 - Harley (Chameleon)
732 - Campbell (Dog)
733 - Bobby (Dog)
734 - Doug (Dog)
735 - Jack (Dog)
736 - Mocharra (Dog)
737 - Roxy (Dog)
738 - Tina (Dog)
739 - Olli (Dog)
740 - Ollie (Dog)
741 - Seamus (Cat)
742 - Willow (Cat)
743 - Buddy (Dog)
744 - Harvey (Dog)
745 - Louis (Dog)
746 - Sasha (Cat)
747 - Dexter (Dog)
748 - Elvis (Cat)
749 - Esko (Dog)
750 - Frankie (Dog)

 

 