Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 601-650

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 3:07 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 3:48 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 13th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

601 - Buddy Smith (Dog)
602 - Lujo (Dog)
603 - Tess (Dog)
604 - Louie and Henri (Dogs)
605 - Suki (Dog)
606 - Harley Davidson (Dog)
607 - Woody (Dog)
608 - Bruser (Dog)
609 - Rocky (Dog)
610 - Monika and Phoebe (Cats)
611 -Star (Dog)
612 - Rocky (Dog)
613 - Luna (Dog)
614 - Sunny (Canary)
615 - Zoey (Dog)
616 - Macdui (Dog)
617 - Ruby (Dog)
618 - Nova (Cat)
619 - Aphonse (Phonsie) (Dog)
620 - Molly (Dog)
621 - Lola and Charlie (Dog)
622 - Rex (Dog)
623 - Captain Lewis (Cat)
624 - Woody (Cat)
625 - Cassie (Dog)
626 - Luka (Dog)
627 - Missy (Dog)
628 - Marmalade (Hamster)
629 - Mac (Dog)
630 - Colby Jax Elrick (Dog)
631 - Piper (Dog)
632 - Biscuit (Dog)
633 - Gucci (Dog)
634 - Coco (Dog)
635 - Buzz (Dog)
636 - Lola (Dog)
637 -Thomas (Cat)
638 - Coll (Dog)
639 - Roxy (Dog)
640 - Tyson (Dog)
641 - Fritz (Dog)
642 - Charlie ( Cat)
643 - Star (Cat)
644 - Cooper (Dog)
645 - Nala (Cat)
646 - Kitty (Cat)
647 - Murphy (Dog)
648 - Millie (Dog)
649 - Ralphie (Dog)
650 - Beau (Dog)

 

 