Show Links
Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 501-550

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 2:40 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 3:44 pm
Post Thumbnail

We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the 11th set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

501 - Meisha (Cat)
502 - Luna Smyth (Cat)
503 - Knox (Dog)
504 - Skye Forfar (Dog)
505 - Cherry (Dog)
506 - Luna Wiseman (Dog)
507 - Patch (Dog)
508 - Axl (Dog)
509 - Penelope (Rabbit)
510 - Clyde (Dog)
511 - Sully (Cat)
512 - Charlie Hendry (Dog)
513 - Tilly (Cat)
514 - Arlo (Dog)
515 - Jock (Dog)
516 - Alfie Mcclure (Dog)
517 - Melvin (Cat)
518 - Maisie Sheridan (Dog)
519 - Hugo (Dog)
520 - Kinder (Dog)
521 - Skye (Dog)
522 - Heidi (Cat)
523 - Heather (Dog)
524 - Harry (Dog)
525 - Baloo (Dog)
526 - Bob (Cat)
527 - Millie Bain (Dog)
528 - Lulu (Dog)
529 - Evie (Dog)
530 - Alfie Cordiner (Dog)
531 - Will (Dog)
532 - Magnus (Dog)
533 - Max Sutherland (Dog)
534 - Yogi (Dog)
535 - Dexter Cunningham (Dog)
536 - Cody (Dog)
537 - Harris Grant (Dog)
538 - Pippa Grant (Cat)
539 - Voodoo (Cat)
540 - Baloo (Rabbit)
541 - Dexter Dawson (Dog)
542 - Coisty (Dog)
543 - Blue (Dog)
544 - Luna Fraser (Cat)
545 - Stevie (Dog)
546 - Ari and Eli (Dogs)
547 - Zippy (Syrian Hamster)
548 - Thor (Cat)
549 - Rocky Lees (Dog)
550 - Theo (Dog)

 

 