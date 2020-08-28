Show Links
Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 401-450

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 2:02 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 3:20 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the ninth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

401 - Paddy (Dog)
402 - Gus (Dog)
403 - Murphy (Dog)
404 - Lucy (Dog)
405 - Barkley (Dog)
406 - Oscar (Cat)
407 - Millie (Dog)
408 - Lucy (Cat)
409 - Indie (Dog)
410 - Jack (Dog)
411 - Merlin (Dog)
412 - Bruno (Dog)
413 - Lola Craig (Dog)
414 - Floyd (Dog)
415 - Wallace Hayworth (Dog)
416 - Bonnie (Dog)
417 - Rosie (Dog)
418 - Lola Stephen (Dog)
419 - Willow (Mini Lop Dwarf Rabbit)
420 - Broxi (Dog)
421 - Millie Crowder (Cat)
422 - Tommy (Cat)
423 - Lola Davidson (Dog)
424 - Bailey (Guinea Pig)
425 - Bullet (Cat)
426 - Biscuit (Cat)
427 - Milo (Cat)
428 - Lola Mccarthy (Dog)
429 - Buddy Girl (Dog)
430 - Poppy (Dog)
431 - Bertie and Merlin (Dogs)
432 - Lilly (Cat)
433 - Odie (Dog)
434 - Thumper (Rabbit)
435 - Clyde (Cat)
436 - Max (Dog)
437 - Bella Young (Dog)
438 - Rusty (Dog)
439 - Belle (Dog)
440 - Scarlet (Cat)
441 - Freddy (Dog)
442 - Felix (Cat)
443 - Cookie (Dog)
444 - Oscar Mitchell (Cat)
445 - Eric (Dog)
446 - Bru (Cat)
447 - Winston (Dog)
448 - Rover (Cat)
‌449 - Ginger (Gerbil)
450 - Dug (Dog)

 

 