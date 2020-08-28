Show Links
Paw Prints pictures 301-350

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 1:33 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 3:01 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the seventh set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you'd like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

301 - Cali (Dog)
302 - Sadie (Dog)
303 - Lexi Strachan (Dog)
304 Sam Darling (Dog)
305 - Frank (Cat)
306 - Jess McCabe (Dog)
307 - Hugo Reid (Dog)
308 - Alex (Dog)
309 - Hamish Mcarthur (Dog)
310 - Ballo (Dog)
311 - Badger (Dog)
312 - Lulu Beaton (Dog)
313 - Alfie (Dog)
314 - Truffles (Dog)
315 - Buddy Ross (Cat)
316 - Mia Rae (Cat)
317 - Louis (Cat)
318 - Bob (Cat)
319 - Jura Morrison (Dog)
320 - Blaze (Dog)
323 - Sparkie MacDoodle (Cat)
324 - Toffee (Cat)
325 - Apache (Dog)
326 - Archie (Dog)
327 - Aspen (Dog)
328 - Bella (Dog)
329 - Bella Forbes (Dog)
330 - Bently (Dog)
331 - Buster (Dog)
332 - Cody (Dog)
333 - Fergus (Dog)
334 - Frankie (Dog)
335 - Geller (Dog)
336 - Jura (Dog)
337 - Lana (Dog)
338 - Lilly (Dog)
339 - Mia Jane (Dog)
340 - Ollie (Dog)
341 - Rocco (Dog)
342 - Stanley Rennie (Dog)
343 - Sydney (Dog)
344 - Trudy (Dog)
345 - Willow (Dog)
346 - Ruby (Dog)
347 - Amber (Dog)
348 - Brandy (Dog)
349 - Cleo (Cat)
350 - Alfie (Dog)

 

 