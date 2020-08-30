Show Links
Paw Prints

Paw Prints pictures 251-300

by Callum Main
30/08/2020, 11:40 am Updated: 30/08/2020, 11:52 am
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

Hundreds of images have featured in our picture supplements all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, you’ll find a voting form in your EE.

251 - Biscuit Graham (Cat)
252 - Cooper Drewett (Dog)
253 - Bella Gow (Cat)
254 - Toby Murray (Dog)
255 - Mario (Cat)
256 - Lindy (Dog).jpg
257 - Roxie Fulton (Dog)
258 - Cuddles (Cat)
259 - Buddy Rennie (Dog)
260 - Tilly Rennie (Dog)
261 - Ollie Ritchie (Dog)
262 - Charlie Wright (Dog)
263 - Laddie Webster (Dog)
264 - Fluffy Clark (Dog)
265 - Lagartha (Rabbit)
266 - Skye Graham (Dog)
267 - Zack Strachan (Dog)
268 - Kali (Dog)
269 - Maisie (Dog)
270 - Yates (Dog)
271 - Lilo Whyte (Dog)
272 - Harvey McKenzie (Hamster)
273 - Hamish Oliver (Dog)
274 - Pixie (Cat)
275 - Ollie Oliver (Dog)
276 - Dot (Cat)
277 - Boulder & Scully (Dogs)
278 - Cinamon (Cat)
279 - Enzo Lee (Dog)
280 - Bonnie McIntosh (Dog)
281 - Ruby Rennie (Dog)
282 - Max Kocemba (Dog)
283 - Betty-Lynn (Dog)
284 - Hobbes Rodgers (Snake)
285 - Biddy Scott (Dog)
286 - Logan Johnson (Dog)
287 - Mia Brown (Dog)
288 - Misty Graham (Dog)
289 - Arlo McGeehan (Dog)
290 - Wilson Ritchie (Dog)
291 - Barney Gray (Dog
292 - Angus Shirreffs (Dog)
293 - Megan Ross (Dog)
294 - Rex Roby (Dog) check
295 - Bailey Young (Dog)
296 - Milo & Marley (Cat)
297 - Jackson Buchanan (Rabbit)
298 - Dougal Sheperd (Dog)
299 -Lola McIntosh (Cat)
300 - Alfie-Bleu (Cat)