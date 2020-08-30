Show Links
Paw Prints pictures 51-100

by Callum Main
30/08/2020, 11:40 am Updated: 30/08/2020, 11:42 am
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

Hundreds of images have featured in our picture supplements all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, you’ll find a voting form in your EE.

51 - Teddy (Dog)
52 - Mia (Snow Bengal)
53 - Luna (Dog)
54 - Buddy (Dog)
55 - Mitch (Dog)
56 - Shelby (Leopard Tortoise)
57 - Ollie (Dog)
58 - Nalia (Cat)
59 - Pepsi & Max (Cats)
60 - Sugar (Dog)
61 - Rocky (Dog)
62- Luna Entwistle (Cat)
63 - Lottie (Cat)
64 - Bouncer (Dog)
65 - Humphrey (Cat)
66 - Lady (Dog)
67 - Bart (Cat)
68 - Max (Dog)
69 - Kaya (Dog)
70 - Ozzy (Dog)
71 - Thor (Dog)
72 - Layla (Dog)
73 - Marley (Bird)
74 - Archie Robertson (Dog)
75 - Barney (Cat)
76 - Scooby (Dog)
77 - Honey (Dog)
78 - Joey (Dog)
79 - Mitsy (Cat)
80 - Skye (Dog)
81 - Rio & Ruud (Dog)
82 - Annie (Dog)
83 - Archie Fitzgerald (Dog)
84 - Hugo (Dog)
85 - Nova (Dog)
86 - Leo & Dexster (Dog)
87 - Duke (Dog)
88 - Butch (Dog)
89 - Cassidy (Cat)
90 - Disco (Dog)
91 - Bruno (Dog)
92 - Cody (Dog)
93 - Buddy (Rabbit)
94 - Reggie (Dog)
95 - Cookie (Hamster)
96 - Daisy (Dog)
97 - Dudley (Dog)
98 - Tilly (Cat)
99 - Angel (Dog)
100 - Nessie (Dog)