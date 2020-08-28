Paw Prints pictures 201-250

Show Links
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the fifth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

201 - Lily, Lola and Luna (Cats)
202 - Barney (Dog)
203 - Hugo (Dog)
204 - Dug (dog)
205 - Beau (Dog)
206 - NaaNoo (Dog)
207 - Broxi (Dog)
208 - Hazwold (Love Bird)
209 - Bubble (Cat)
210 - Gravy (Cat)
211 - Perdy (Cat)
212 - Squeak (Cat)
213 - Bella (Dog)
214 - Isla (Dog)
215 - Maisie (Dog)
216 - Max Milne (Dog)
217 - Marco (Cat)
218 - Bear Barlow (Dog)
219 - Roxy Burnett (Cat)
220 - Millie Innes (Dog)
221 - Dennis (Dog)
222 - Winston (Dog) .jpg
223 - Cooper Greig (Dog)
224 - Alfie Davie-Gordon (Cat)
225 - Rudie cormack (dog)
226 - Darcy (Dog) .jpg
227 - Wilbur (dog)
228 - Jura Cowieson (Dog)
229 - Luna Longmore (Dog)
230 - Milo Walker (Dog)
231 - Phoebe (Cat)
232 - Buster Menmuir (Dog)
233 - Bellatrix (Cat)
234 - Pepito and Catira (Snakes)
235 - Melik (Dog)
236 - Hugo Boss (Dog)
237 - Copper Harper (Dog)
238 - Tiggy (Cat)
239 - Gilbert (Duck)
240 - Neville (Cat)
241 - Olly Jolly (Dog)
242 - Misty Buyers (Cat)
243 - Rolo Stephen (Dog)
244 - Rio Hamliton (Dog)
245 - Guus (Dog)
246 - Lady Hendry (Dog)
247 - Shadow (Cat)
248 - Willow Duffy (Cat)
249 - Bear Ewen (Dog)
250 - Cupcake (Dog)