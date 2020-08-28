Show Links
Paw Prints pictures 151 – 200

by Callum Main
28/08/2020, 1:31 pm Updated: 28/08/2020, 2:03 pm
We’ve had an amazing amount of entries for this year’s Paw Prints competition.

We’ve been running picture supplements in paper all week, but we thought we’d give you a second chance to see the furry contenders online.

Below we feature the fourth set of pets all in with a chance of winning this year’s competition.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest.

If you’d like to vote for your favourite pet, pick up a copy of the Evening Express

151 - Forbes (Texel - Sheep)
152 - Willis (Dog)
153 - Roxy Wilson (Dog)
154 - Patch (Lionhead - Rabbit)
155 - Corry (Dog)
156 - Sox (Cat)
157 - Jude & Kai (Dog)
158 - Leo (Cat)
159 - Rufus (Cat)
160 - Alfie Barton (Dog)
161 - Lexie (Dog)
162 - Ralph (Dog)
163 - Millie Innes (Dog)
164 - Sam (Dog)
165 - Kleo & Kiesta (Dog)
166 - Indi (Cat)
167 - Piper (Dog)
168 - Arnie (Cat)
169 - Juno (dog)
170 - Molly ( Dog)
171 - Sasha Gibson (Dog)
172 - Georgie (Dog)
173 - Cole (Dog)
174 - Milli Geddes ( Cat)
175 - Freddie (Rabbit)
176 - Dexter (Dog)
177 - Koco (Cat)
178 - Rufus (Dog)
179 - Caber (Dog)
180 - Prada (Cat)
181 - Evie (Dog)
182 - Jude (Dog)
183 - Buster (Dog)
184 - Cassie Lawrence ( Dog)
185 - Rufus Christie (Dog)
186 - Buttons (dog)
187 - Syke (Dog)
188 - Skye Stirling (Dog)
189 - Maggie (Cat)
190 - Kira (Dog)
191 - Angus (dog)
192 - Monty (Cat)
193 - Abbie (Cat)
194 - Bailey Reid (Dog)
195 - Harry (Dog)
196 - Milo Paterson (Cat)
197 - Kaos (Cat)
198 - Poppy Cosgrove (dog)
199 - Millie Gammie (Dog)
200 - Stanley (dog)