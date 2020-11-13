Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Peter Sutcliffe, one of the most notorious serial killers in UK history, has died, a Prison Service spokesman said.

Sky News reports the murderer, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, had refused treatment after being taken from HMP Frankland in County Durham, where he was being held, to a nearby hospital.

Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women during the late 1970s, in a spree that shocked the country.

In 2010, his prison term had been increased to a whole life sentence.

He spent five nights at the University Hospital of North Durham from November 3 and was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19.

However, he then tested positive for the virus on his return to Frankland prison in County Durham.

The Mail Online reported that the murderer was re-admitted to hospital the day after being discharged because his health deteriorated.

But he had refused to be treated by doctors and was due to be taken back to jail last night.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

There was no confirmation of the cause of death which will be investigated by the coroner.