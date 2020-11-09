Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe ‘gravely ill’ with coronavirus

One of Britain’s most notorious serial killers is “gravely ill” due to coronavirus complications, according to reports.

The Yorkshire Ripper refused medical treatment amid heart problems and has been diagnosed with the virus.

Peter Sutcliffe, 74, was being moved from hospital back to jail where he will be held in medical isolation.

He is one of the country’s most notorious serial killers after being convicted of murdering 13 women during the late 70s.

Sutcliffe was re-admitted to hospital on Sunday which was his second stay in less than a week.

He spent five nights at the University Hospital of North Durham from November 3 and was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19.

However, he then tested positive for the virus on his return to Frankland prison in County Durham.

The Mail Online reported that the murderer was re-admitted to hospital the day after being discharged because his health deteriorated.

But he had refused to be treated by doctors and was due to be taken back to jail last night.

One source told the Mail: “He’s gravely ill.

“Sutcliffe’s overweight, in his 70s and has pre-existing health conditions. Covid could easily finish him off.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual prisoners.”