News

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across Scotland

By Ellie Milne
08/09/2021, 11:31 am Updated: 08/09/2021, 11:53 am
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder across the country amidst a rise in temperatures.

The warning will be in effect across Scotland and much of the UK between 10am and 8pm tomorrow.

Forecasters have said that heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected with the potential for surface water flooding in some locations.

There is a “small chance” homes and businesses could flood quickly with damage caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There are currently no Sepa flood alerts in place in the north or north-east.

The warning comes following a burst of warm weather this week with temperatures hitting the mid-20s in the north-east on Tuesday.

Although temperatures remain high across the north today, unsettled weather and rain is forecast to begin soon and continue into the weekend.

People across the country should also be aware of potential travel disruptions and cancellations to train and bus services during any heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The warning was updated this morning to start an hour earlier and cover more of mainland Scotland.