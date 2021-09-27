Yellow rain warning extended in the north-east with ‘heavy rain’ making flooding ‘likely’

A yellow rain warning in parts of the north-east has been extended into this afternoon.

The warning covers parts of north-west Aberdeenshire, northern Moray and the south-east Highlands – and came into effect at midnight on Monday.

The warning was due to last until noon but has now been extended until 2pm due to the area of rain taking longer to clear than originally anticipated.

It has led to police in the north-east warning drivers to “be aware of road and weather conditions and drive accordingly”.

The Met Office says the “heavy rain” could lead to disruption with flooding of a few homes and businesses “likely”.

Yellow Weather Warning – Heavy RainMet Office have issued a yellow warning for rain in the North East Area.Please be… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 27 September 2021

The forecasters also warn that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer with bus and train services likely to be affected.

Flood warnings issued by Sepa in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside also remain in place.

Yesterday’s predictions meant people in the north-east woke up to a very wet and rainy morning following a week of warm weather.

It was reported last week that the record breaking temperatures of up to 23C were the result of a phenomenon known as the Foehn Effect.

Back in September, Scotland recorded it’s hottest temperature in over 100 years with Abyone reaching highs of 27.5C.

It meant parts of Aberdeenshire compared to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded on the same day.