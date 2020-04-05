Funding boost to help north-east families

North-east councils are set to receive more than £2 million from a Scottish Government funding pot to help feed families and those in need.

The scheme will help families across the country unable to access food as a result of the coronavirus outbreak to get support from local authorities with £30 million of new investment from the Scottish Government Food Fund.

The funding will support those in need including families with children who are eligible for free school meals, older people, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

Aberdeen City Council has been awarded £802,000, while Aberdeenshire Council has been allocated just over £1million.

While Angus will receive £602,000, and Moray £448,000.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “This pandemic is impacting on all our lives but for some it is more than a disruption, it is severely restricting their ability to access food for themselves and their families.

“It is vital that we work together to ensure the most vulnerable people in our communities receive the support they need.

“Local authorities are uniquely placed to respond swiftly in partnership with community groups and organisations to help those struggling.

“We know that free school meals are vital for families across the country and an important way of ensuring their children receive the nutritious food they need. That is why it is so important that support continues while schools remain closed.

“This fund will help ensure the most vulnerable people in our society during this outbreak receive support. The guidance shared with local authorities today supports local thinking about how funding can best be targeted and deployed.”

The funding, one part of the £350 million Communities Fund, will be distributed to councils across Scotland by COSLA.

COSLA Children and Young People spokesperson Councillor Stephen McCabe said:“Access to food is a current and vital concern for many people in our communities. Councils are committed to working flexibly, ensuring local access for those who are vulnerable or isolating and to maintain access to free school meals for entitled families.

“Local Authorities will continue to work with and for local people to ensure provision that is right for them. We welcome the food fund guidance produced by Scottish Government that supports this local decision making.”