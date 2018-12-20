Video: American magician uses magic tricks to help find shelter dogs new forever home

A magician is using his skills to help find pets at a shelter home a new family.

American John Stessel visited Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York to help bring the magic of Christmas to the animals at the home.

The idea – to showcase every animal’s individual personality to help find them a new home.

Using the simple sleight of hand trick to make some treats disappear, the magician filmed how each of the dogs reacted to the expected reward vanishing.

Other tricks included making loads of balls appear, seemingly, out of thin air.