US Election 2020: Voting neck and neck for first of the swing states likely to be announced

Florida has been declared a ‘must win’ state for Donald Trump if he is to be re-elected, as polls show a neck and neck battle.

There are nine US states considered ‘swing states’, which are so-called as results can shift between each election cycle.

They are often specifically targeted by candidates, as it can be the difference between the election being won or lost.

These include Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas.

The first swing states to conclude polling are Florida and Georgia, followed by North Carolina.

Florida has been declared a “must win” for Donald Trump, while US news outlets have stated that if Joe Biden takes Florida, it could mean difficulty for Trump to be re-elected.

The state is typically a close call, with neck and neck percentages recorded throughout the count, showing the pair virtually tied for the state.

In 2016, the state was won by Donald Trump, with 49% of the popular vote.

A total of 29 Electoral College votes are up for grabs.

More than 4.6 million votes were already cast by mail in the state by Monday morning, compared with 2.7 million postal votes in the 2016 election.

Early projections for Georgia also have shown a close race between the two candidates.

