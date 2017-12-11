Monday, December 11th 2017 Show Links
Watch: Celebrities rally round schoolboy Keaton Jones after he shares emotional video detailing impact of bullying

by Callum Main
11/12/2017, 3:59 pm Updated: 11/12/2017, 4:27 pm
An emotional video of a young boy describing how bullies poured milk on him, shoved ham down his clothes and made fun of his appearance has attracted the attention and support of celebrities across social media.

Justin Beiber, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry and Mark Hamill are just some of the stars to take to Twitter and send messages of support to Tennesse youngster Keaton Jones, as well as inviting him to the premiere of the next Avengers movie.

The original video, posted by his mother on Facebook, has been watched more than 22 million times.

Reposts of the videos on other social media sites have also been watched millions of times.

In the minute-long clip, filmed at the request of the young boy, he asks: “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?

“What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticised about it. It’s not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you.”

Celebrities have taken to social media using #StandWithKeaton to lend their support to the youngster and condemning the actions of bullies everywhere.

Some have even offered to hang out with the youngster, including Avengers star Chris Evans inviting him along to the premiere of the next movie.

 

