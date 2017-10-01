Sunday, October 1st 2017 Show Links
Home / News / World

Two dead and knifeman shot by police after incident at Marseille train station

by Callum Main
01/10/2017, 2:02 pm Updated: 01/10/2017, 3:15 pm
Send us a story

Two people have been killed a man armed with a knife has reportedly been shot by police after an incident at a train station in France.

Emergency services have been called to Marseille train station with locals warned to stay away from the area.

The news agency AFP say a local official has said two people are dead following the incident.

The station has been evacuated.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel