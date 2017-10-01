Two dead and knifeman shot by police after incident at Marseille train station

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two people have been killed a man armed with a knife has reportedly been shot by police after an incident at a train station in France.

Emergency services have been called to Marseille train station with locals warned to stay away from the area.

#BREAKING Two dead in knife attack at #Marseille train station: local official — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 1, 2017

The news agency AFP say a local official has said two people are dead following the incident.

The station has been evacuated.

A military patrol reportedly neutralized the attacker, authorities recommend avoiding the area #Marseille #France pic.twitter.com/ijsRo1QelR — Michael Horowitz (@michaelh992) October 1, 2017