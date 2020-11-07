REACTION: World leaders and famous faces offer their thoughts as Biden announced as president-elect

Leaders across the globe have offered their congratulations to Democrat candidate Joe Biden after he was announced as president-elect this afternoon.

Mr Biden passed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed for victory in the presidential race after he was called as the winner of Pennsylvania.

Victory in the state means that Mr Biden holds an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House

The declaration has taken a total of four days since the polls closed, with victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states which voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opening up a number of pathways to the presidency for the democratic candidate.

Mr Biden is expected to make a speech later tonight, however in a statement today, he said: “I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

It is understood that departing President Donald Trump was on the golf course at the time of the announcement.

Kamala Harris will be elected as the Vice President becoming not only the first woman in the White House, but also the first black woman and the first Asian-American.

Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

REACTION

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the president-elect, stating: “The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the appointment of Ms Harris as a “big and special moment”.

The first woman in the White House – and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment. https://t.co/TcMwoVBDAL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

Indeed, it has even been claimed that Mr Biden may in fact be of Scottish descent.

Joe Hullait, writer and actor of Scot Squad, tweeted: “Nice bit of Joe Biden trivia for Scottish people. Joe Biden is 1/58th Scottish.

“His home town of Scranton is even named in Scots, being derived from the Scottish name for a settlement built around medieval food markets.

“Literally ‘Scran Toon’.”

Nice bit of Joe Biden trivia for Scottish people. Joe Biden is 1/58th Scottish. His home town of Scranton is even named in Scots, being derived from the Scottish name for a settlement built around medieval food markets. Literally “Scran Toon” — Joe Hullait (@joehullait) November 6, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wished Mr Biden and Ms Harris every success, adding: “Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time.”

Former President Barack Obama praised Americans for turning out in record numbers.

In a statement, the 44th president of the United States said: “In this election under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen.

“And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris will have won a decisive and historic victory.”

He concluded by adding: “Our democracy needs all of us more than ever.”

Mr Obama’s sentiments were shared by Bill Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, as Mr Clinton declared that “democracy has won”.

Renowned author Stephen King has also weighed in with his opinion, describing today’s events as “one of the best days of my life.”

One of the best days of my life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Indeed, official declaration will take place upon conclusion of every vote being counted; however, departing president Donald Trump has already threatened legal action.

Mr Trump’s attorney Rudy Giulian has said lawsuits will be brought on Monday.