Politicians across the world condemn Trump supporters who have stormed Capitol Hill

Politicians from across the world have spoken out against the “disgraceful scenes”taking place in Washington DC after Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol building.

Following Mr Trump’s message to his supporters to travel to Washington and protest Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, violent clashes erupted at the building on Capitol Hill.

Members of congress were forced to put a halt to proceedings as several protesters made their way inside the building.

Boris Johnson took to twitter to urge for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power in the US.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

While the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon called the ongoing scenes “utterly horrifying”.

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, took to twitter to announce that additional armed forces had been deployed to the Capital at the behest of Mr Trump as a result of the on-going siege.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

The former chief security officer for Facebook took to social media to ask both Facebook and Twitter to remove Donald Trump’s ability to use their platforms to speak to people.

There have been good arguments for private companies to not silence elected officials, but all those arguments are predicated on the protection of constitutional governance. Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it. pic.twitter.com/Nji6A4sJum — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) January 6, 2021

Several journalists and state officials have had to remain inside the Capitol building due to the masses of people who have gathered in around it.