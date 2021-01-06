Show Links
Politicians across the world condemn Trump supporters who have stormed Capitol Hill

by Daniel Boal
06/01/2021, 11:52 pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock (11695280a) Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protestors attempt break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI Congress Meets to Certify Electoral College Vote at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC - 06 Jan 2021
Politicians from across the world have spoken out against the “disgraceful scenes”taking place in Washington DC after Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol building.

Following Mr Trump’s message to his supporters to travel to Washington and protest Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, violent clashes erupted at the building on Capitol Hill.

Members of congress were forced to put a halt to proceedings as several protesters made their way inside the building.

Boris Johnson took to twitter to urge for a peaceful and orderly transfer of power in the US.

 

While the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon called the ongoing scenes “utterly horrifying”.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, took to twitter to announce that additional armed forces had been deployed to the Capital at the behest of Mr Trump as a result of the on-going siege.

 

The former chief security officer for Facebook took to social media to ask both Facebook and Twitter to remove Donald Trump’s ability to use their platforms to speak to people.

Several journalists and state officials have had to remain inside the Capitol building due to the masses of people who have gathered in around it.