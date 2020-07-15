No NASA hasn’t created a new star sign, it’s just one ditched 3,000 years ago by the Babylonians

A reported new star sign was actually identified by the Babylonians more than 3,000 years ago.

When the ancient civilisation first invented the system, they divided the zodiac into 12 “slices” to match up with the number of months in their calendar – itself based on the phases of the moon.

But according to their own tales, a 13th Zodiac, named Ophiuchus was left out because it didn’t fit neatly into their system.

The constellations themselves are based on drawing an imaginary line from the earth, through the sun and out into space – the star constellation it hits, is the name of the Zodiac for that period.

Originally these were all assigned an equal amount of time by the Babylonians. However, now we know some signs are longer, like Virgo which is 45 days, and others shorter like Scorpius, which is only aligned for seven days a year.

However, in the thousands of years since they invented the system popular with astrologers, the changing of the earth’s northern axis has caused this ignored constellation to feature more prominently.

This means the original dates assigned to each of the Zodiac signs have actually changed – an example given by NASA back in 2016 looked at a child born on August 4. Typically this child would be considered a Leo, but due to the changes over 3,000 years, they would now be a Cancer.

The mystery and not new at all 13th star sign, Ophiuchus, is aligned with the Earth for around 18 days in late November and early December.

The “new” star sign dates are;

Capricorn: Jan 20 – Feb 16

Aquarius: Feb 16 – March 11

Pisces: March 11 – April 18

Aries: April 18 – May 13

Taurus: May 13 – June 21

Gemini: June 21 – July 20

Cancer: July 20 – Aug 10

Leo: Aug 10 – Sept 16

Virgo: Sept 16 – Oct 30

Libra: Oct 30 – Nov 23

Scorpio: Nov 23 – Nov 29

Ophiuchus: Nov 29 – Dec 17

Sagittarius: Dec 17 – Jan 20

The story that NASA had created a new star sign first surfaced in 2016 following its post on children’s science portal, SpacePlace, and was reported in outlets that the space agency had “created a new one”, with New Scientist moving to debunk those stories.