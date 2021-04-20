Jury returns guilty verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the black man’s neck.
Chauvin, 45, could now be sent to prison for decades.
The jury comprising six white and six black or multi-racial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.
