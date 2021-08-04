Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
04/08/2021, 2:44 pm Updated: 04/08/2021, 2:45 pm
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Firefighting planes were resuming operation at first light Wednesday to tackle a major forest fire on the northern outskirts of Athens which raced into residential areas the previous day, forcing thousands to flee their homes amid Greece's worst heatwave in decades. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Anglers, hoping to catch mackerel and other fish, cast from the end of Blyth pier in Northumberland as the sun rises over the north east coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Jordan Leckey at Donaghadee Harbour, close to where he set off on Monday before a new world record time for swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland. The 29-year-old from Lurgan swam from Donaghadee to Dunskey Castle close in Portpatrick in nine hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
John Hajdu MBE (with the Teddy Bear he had with him throughout that time until today), a Holocaust survivor, next to his portrait – Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors a new exhibition at IWM London. Running 6 August 2021 – 7 January 2022 it is a new photography exhibition at IWM London that brings together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Balloons float above Filton, North Bristol, during the first mass ascent during ‘Fiesta Fortnight’ that will see hundreds of balloons above the skies of Bristol over two weeks, culminating in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court Estate. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A justice symbol monument is seen in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 2020 explosion at the port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. A year after the deadly blast, families of the victims are consumed with winning justice for their loved ones and punishing Lebanon’s political elite, blamed for causing the disaster through their corruption and neglect. AP Photo/Hussein Malla
Shauna Coxsey, of Great Britain, during the speed qualification portion of the women’s sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Tsuyoshi Ueda/Pool Photo via AP
Pope Francis greets a child during the General audience of Wednesday in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican city<br />General Papal audience of Wednesday, Vatican, Rome, italy, Vatican City

 

 

 