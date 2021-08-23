Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
23/08/2021, 3:33 pm
''Leela'' or ''Dhop Jatra'' is a performance of dances-songs-dramas of rural Bengal on the occasion of Lord Krishna, now on the verge of extinction. General audiences have also been involved as part of such functions, sometimes actors or actresses enter into the audience and the audience expresses feelings with them directly. Tehatta, West Bengal, India. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Members of the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and the 1st Battalion the Coldstream Guards take part in the Changing of the Guard, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Afghan nationals living in Delhi protest outside the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office appealing international community to come forward to help refugees after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, in New Delhi, India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Members of Palestinan security forces stand guard at the closed down Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. Egypt has told Gaza authorities it will close the Rafah border crossing from August 23, a spokesman for the Palestinian enclave’s said.<br />Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock
Members of Extinction Rebellion set up a camp at the busy junction on St Martin’s Lane with a giant pink table with the message ‘Come to the table’.<br />Members of Extinction Rebellion gather at the start of two weeks of protest. They want the Government to act quicker on climate change.<br />Extinction Rebellion camp, St Martin’s Lane, London, UK. Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Servicemen salute during the flag-hoisting ceremony on Khortytsia Island on the Day of the State Flag, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.<br />Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Folk artists act on the street as part of a protest against the state authority, demanding for relief and regulation of the Performing Arts Department’s governing bodies in Chennai.<br />Indian Folk Artists Protest, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Chechen people attend prayer at the new mosque named after the first imam of Chechnya Sheikh Mansur in Aldi village outside Grozny, Russia. Sheikh Mansur was a Chechen military commander and Islamic religious leader in the late 18th century. AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev
”Leela” or ”Dhop Jatra” is a performance of dances-songs-dramas of rural Bengal on the occasion of Lord Krishna, now on the verge of extinction. General audiences have also been involved as part of such functions, sometimes actors or actresses enter into the audience and the audience expresses feelings with them directly. Tehatta, West Bengal, India. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
27-tonne concrete and steel Floating Head sculpture by artist Richard Groom is moved into position on the River Clyde near the Glasgow Science Centre some 33 years after it was created for the Glasgow Garden Festival. Colin Hattersley /PA Wire

 