News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles 22/08/2021, 3:58 pm A priest ties thread on the hand of a girl and offers tika on the forehead at a religious site in Kavre of Nepal on the occassion of Janai Purnima. Nepal celebrates Festival of Threads, Kavre, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Pope Francis waves during his Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, according to the External Affairs Ministry spokesman. AP Photo A priest ties thread on the hand of a girl and offers tika on the forehead at a religious site in Kavre of Nepal on the occassion of Janai Purnima. Nepal celebrates Festival of Threads, Kavre, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock 41, Kubica Robert (pol), Deletraz Louis (swi), Ye Yifei (chn), Team WRT, Oreca 07 – Gibson, action, pit stop Endurance 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, 4th round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, Le Mans, France. Photo by DPPI/Xavi Bonilla/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Roger Davis, from Teesside, winner of Penny Farthing World Championships Climb at Beachy Head having broken the world record by 10 seconds with a 13 minute 34 second climb of 4.69 km and an elevation of 146 metres. Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK. For the 8th consecutive night Bangkok's Din Daeng district has been the scene of intense clashes. Informally aligned with the pro democracy protest movement that started in July 2020 vocational student groups have increasingly agitated confrontations with police, frustrated with the dire impact the third wave of Covid -19 has had on Thailand and the governments perceived incompetence in handling the crisis these youth see no other option than to resort to violence against the state. Clashes Continue in Bangkok between Anti Government Protesters and Police in Bangkok, Thailand Bethany Shriever of Great Britain on her way to winning Gold in the Elite Women's Final. UCI BMX World Championships 2021. Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock Flags on fishing vessels whipped by the winds of Tropical Storm Henri in Montauk, as the weather system affects the Atlantic coast. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle A man carries chairs for parishioners to celebrate a mass on the grounds next to the earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. AP Photo / Matias Delacroix