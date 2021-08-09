News / World In pictures: the news today By Louis Delbarre 09/08/2021, 6:22 pm Updated: 09/08/2021, 6:35 pm Youth congress party workers shout slogans during a protest outside Twitter's office in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The protest was against Twitter temporarily locking Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's account after he tweeted a photograph of him meeting the family of a Dalit girl who was allegedly being raped before being killed. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Smoke billows from the Mt Etna volcano as seen from Milo, Sicily, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Europe’s most active volcano remains active scattering ashes around a vastly populated area on its slopes. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra) Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle. Picture date: Monday August 9, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Cat Hepburn unveils a literary artwork featuring her poem titled, Kiss, as part of Glengoyne Whisky’s slow art project, created by conceptual artist Jonathon Keats using disappearing ink, at City Social in London. Issue date: Monday August 9, 2021. PA Photo. The special ink used by Keats will gradually fade when exposed to UV light and reveal different sections of the poem over the next 50 years. Tom Harrison/PAWire Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked its 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing. (Kyodo News via AP) A man watches as wildfires approach Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece. A new massive United Nations science report is scheduled for release Monday Aug. 9, 2021, reporting on the impact of global warming due to humans. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Humans are unequivocally driving global warming – with impacts from heatwaves to rising seas and extreme rain already seen around the world, a new UN report warns. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Youth congress party workers shout slogans during a protest outside Twitter’s office in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The protest was against Twitter temporarily locking Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s account after he tweeted a photograph of him meeting the family of a Dalit girl who was allegedly being raped before being killed. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Demonstrators outside Defra headquarters in central London during a protest march against the decision to put down Geronimo, the alpaca which has tested positive for tuberculosis. Picture date: Monday August 9, 2021. Hollie Adams/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe