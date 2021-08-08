News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles 08/08/2021, 3:56 pm The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A group of fallow deer in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Sunday August 8, 2021. Damien Eagers/PA Wire The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Artist Peter Walker’s The Leaves of the Trees installation, a carpet of 5,000 steel leaves laid out on the floor as memorial honouring those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Worcester Cathedral. Children from 60 Worcestershire and Dudley schools have also designed paper leaves and visitors to the cathedral can add their own ‘Hope’ leaf to the paper display in the Dean’s Chapel. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. Jacob King/PA Wire A worker sprays anti-mosquito fog to prevent dengue at a neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2021.<br />Indonesia Jakarta Dengue Prevention The French Aerial Patrol perform in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebrations were held in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024. Xinhua/Shutterstock Smoke spreads over the sea at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias Shops are damaged shops after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates finishing their marathon at Weymouth Beach as they complete their challenge to have taken part in all 96 Olympic sports during the Tokyo Games to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) charity. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe