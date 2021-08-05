Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
05/08/2021, 3:31 pm
A police officer using capsicum spray on protester who had thrown bottles and other object during a snap protest called on the eve of the 6th lockdown to be imposed on Melbourne. Hardcore anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police and rallied against the government. Anti-lockdown protest 6th Lockdown, Melbourne. By Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock
A police officer using capsicum spray on protester who had thrown bottles and other object during a snap protest called on the eve of the 6th lockdown to be imposed on Melbourne. Hardcore anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police and rallied against the government. Anti-lockdown protest 6th Lockdown, Melbourne. By Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Tina Verma, 27, a social activist, holds a placard which reads, “Hang the killers of 9-year old child” at a demonstration site outside a crematorium where a nine-year-old girl from the lowest rung of India’s caste system was, according to her parents and protesters, raped and killed earlier this week, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
People wait to be evacuated by boat after wildfires reached the Kemerkoy Power Plant, a coal-fueled power plant, in Milas, Mugla in southwest Turkey, early Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP Photo
Chelsea pensioners (right) watch a military band walk by ahead of the annual Founder’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Striking health care workers and protesters hold signs during a demonstration outside the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France. France is requiring all health care workers to start getting vaccinated by Sept. 15 or risk suspension. Signs read in French “no to the obligation”, “after you missed the first, second and third waves you want more! How are you going to do without us?” and “2020 applause, 2021 layoffs. No to totalitarian, Freedom!” AP Photo/Daniel Cole
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Operations manager Gary McGougan (right) and Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng (centre) onboard the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East, off the Aberdeenshire coast, during his visit to Scotland. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. New cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
The athletes fropm the women’s heptathlon pose for a picture on the Olympic rings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. AP Photo/Morry Gash
A police officer using capsicum spray on protester who had thrown bottles and other object during a snap protest called on the eve of the 6th lockdown to be imposed on Melbourne. Hardcore anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police and rallied against the government.<br />Anti-lockdown protest 6th Lockdown, Melbourne. By Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock