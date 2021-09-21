News / World In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross 21/09/2021, 5:03 pm The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are presented with a replica of the sword of Robert the Bruce during a visit to the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today. ‘The Fight That Unites’ logo is projected onto a cliff side at Lulworth Cove in Dorset for The Great Big Green Week by The Climate Coalition, which aims to celebrate the support for climate action, to protect nature and the environment, across the UK. Picture by PA. Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted. Picture by AP. A woman lays flowers on a table as a police officer stands guard outside the Perm State University following a campus shooting in Perm, Russia. A student opened fire at the university, leaving a number of people dead and injured, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive. Picture by AP. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station. His Liberal Party has secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Picture by AP. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), accompanied by Amtrak CEO William J Flynn, prepares to board a train from Penn Station in New York to Washington DC where he will meet US President Biden later today. Picture by PA. Kosovo police officers walk to replace their colleagues near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armoured vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Picture by AP. Lava from a volcano engulfs a building near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in background, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday’s eruption. Picture by AP. Visitors travel by pedalo along the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London. Picture by PA. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe