News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
20/09/2021, 4:40 pm Updated: 20/09/2021, 4:40 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Dame Barbara Janet Woodward, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations as he lands in New York's JFK airport for a diplomatic trip to the United States. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today.

People watch the Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket lifting from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China’s Hainan Province. Picture by AP.
Police officers work to free protesters who had glued themselves to a slip road at Junction 4 of the A1(M), near Hatfield, where climate activists carried out a further action after demonstrations which took place last week across junctions in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and Surrey. Picture by PA.
In this image made from UNTV video, BTS performs “Permission to Dance” in a pre-recorded message that was played during the U.N. General Assembly, Sustainable Development Goals, at UN headquarters. Picture by AP.
Migrants carry their belongs as they leave from an overcrowded refugee camp at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece. Picture by AP.
Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival. Picture by PA.
Morraman is washed down at Warwick Racecourse. Picture by PA.
A man got stuck on his bike in a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. Picture by Shutterstock.
The cargo ship Vera Su stranded at the coast of the village of Kamen Bryag, Picture by Shutterstock.