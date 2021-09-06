Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
06/09/2021, 6:25 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 6:25 pm
Recently arrived Afghan citizen Adbullah watches on from the boundary as his father takes part in a cricket match with members of Newport Pagnell Town Cricket Club in Buckinghamshire, organised by the club as a gesture to welcome them to the UK. Picture by PA.
Recently arrived Afghan citizen Adbullah watches on from the boundary as his father takes part in a cricket match with members of Newport Pagnell Town Cricket Club in Buckinghamshire, organised by the club as a gesture to welcome them to the UK. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Two-week-old Southern white rhino calf Nandi explores her enclosure for the first time with mum Tuli at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture by PA.
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in northern Israel where a manhunt has been launched after several Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight. Picture by AP.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore from a lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by PA.
Recently arrived Afghan citizen Adbullah watches on from the boundary as his father takes part in a cricket match with members of Newport Pagnell Town Cricket Club in Buckinghamshire, organised by the club as a gesture to welcome them to the UK. Picture by PA.
Health worker Amanda Henriquez, right, embraces his daughter Nicol Parra, who carries a picture of her father, David Parra, who died of Covid-19, during a vigil in Chile to honour victims of the pandemic. Picture by AP.
Alpha jets from the Patrouille de France team and two French Air Force Rafale jets spray lines of smoke in the colors of the Greek flag as they fly past the Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis hill. The performance was the closing of an annual airshow, known as Athens Flying Week, which hosts aerobatic teams from several countries. Picture by AP.
Palestinian supporters of Islamic Jihad take part in a rally celebrating after the escape of Six Palestinian prisoners from Israeli Jails, in Gaza city. Six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant. APAImages/Shutterstock
Hundreds of people have gathered outside Athens Cathedral where Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis is to lie in state in a chapel of the cathedral for three days ahead of his burial on the southern island of Crete. Eurokinissi/Shutterstock
Stage 2 breakaway winner Rally Cycling, Robin Carpenter celebrates<br />AJ Bell Tour of Britain. </p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>