Injured suspect held by police after explosion at Manhattan Port Authority

Emergency services have been called following reports of a loud blast inside a bus terminal in New York.

The New York Police Department has said it is responding to reports of an “explosion of unknown origin” in Manhattan.

A tweet by the NYPD said they are responding to the incident at “42nd Street and 8th Avenue.”

An official within the NYPD has told NBC they have one person in custody who has sustained a minor injury.

It is not yet known if anyone else was hurt.

