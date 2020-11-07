BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden declared winner of US presidential race

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Biden has passed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed for victory in the presidential race.

The former vice president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania this afternoon, meaning he had an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

Winning the vote in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states which voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opened up a number of pathways to the presidency for the democratic candidate.

And it was victory in Pennsylvania, some four days after polls closed, which saw him over the line.

President Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated allegations to claim he is being cheated out of re-election, while Mr Biden had called for calm as votes in key battleground states were counted well past November 3.

Kamala Harris will be elected as the Vice President becoming not only the first woman in the White House, but also the first black woman and the first Asian-American.

Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.