Highlands and north-east set for snow until Sunday with new weather warning

A yellow weather warning for snow covering almost the whole of Scotland has been issued for this weekend.

The Met Office warning comes into effect at midnight on Friday, and applies to the entire mainland except the south-west, most of the west coast and the far north coast.

It will remain in effect until Sunday at midday.

Here is a summary of the weather warnings currently in place for rain, snow and ice during the next few days.

The warning is for “prolonged periods of snow”, with the meteorological body saying the showers could result in “significant disruption”.

There is a chance that power cuts may occur, travel may be disrupted and some communities could be cut off for a few days.

The latest snow warning will extend the one that covers much of the north-east, Moray, Angus and Perthshire through Wednesday and Thursday.

Another warning for snow and ice is currently in effect for most of the country south of Aviemore.