The north and north-east is looking ahead to a weekend of further wet weather after a miserable few days – though other parts of Scotland have it far worse.

From Ullapool to Aberdeen, the Met Office is forecasting rain for large periods of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The downpour currently hitting the Granite City will continue until around 9pm, with only a possible brief hiatus in mid-afternoon, before starting again early tomorrow morning.

Saturday evening is forecast to be be dry, but the rain will be back from late morning until early evening on Sunday.

In Inverness it is a similar story, though tomorrow is looking a little brighter: after a brief morning shower, the majority of the day will simply be overcast, and there may even be some glimpses of sun in the afternoon.

Residents in Elgin could see a Saturday free of rain entirely, though like Inverness the wet weather will be back for Sunday.

In contrast, Stornoway will avoid showers today but may have to deal with them for the majority of the day tomorrow.

Lerwick and Kirkwall are both in the middle of quite intense downpours today which look like they will last well into the night, but both Shetland and Orkney should see things let up a bit for the rest of the weekend.

Floods hit south

Nowhere in the north-east or Highlands and islands are being hit quite as hard as the south of Scotland though, where flooding has become a serious issue in the past couple of days.

In the Borders town of Hawick, up to 500 properties are thought to be at risk of damage from water, with Police Scotland declaring a major incident at the scene yesterday.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher urged people to avoid travelling to the area unless “absolutely necessary”.

Parts of Cumbria in north-west England have also been hit by devastating floods.

A yellow weather warning for rain from the Met Office came into effect at 3am, covering the entire south-west of Scotland and much of the Central Belt.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood warnings for ten parts of the Borders, as well as Rosebank in the west central area of the country.

Other parts of central Scotland have been issued a less severe, but still serious, flood alert.