‘We will all need to play role’: Environmentalists call upon Scots to join the conversation on climate change

By Michelle Henderson
02/11/2021, 11:26 am
Environmentlists are calling upon communities across the north and north-east to to join the fight against climate change.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is appealing to communities across Scotland to host a range of events as part of Scotland’s Climate Festival.

The festival, supported by the Scottish Government, aims to kick start climate conversations and inspire community led climate action.

It comes as more than 100 world leaders at the COP26 summit pledge financial commitments to end deforestation and restore the world’s “cathedrals of nature” by 2030.

Cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport Michael Matheson said: “COP26 coming to Scotland is a unique opportunity to advance the society-wide transformation demanded by the climate crisis.

“Scotland has made great progress in delivering its world-leading climate targets and is already over half-way to net zero. To end our contribution to climate change within a generation, we will all need to play role.

“Our communities and young people will be at the heart of that action. This programme will help empower everyone to take action to tackle climate change – especially those that might have not previously engaged.”

Voices of the people

Red Rebels<br />Extinction Rebellion protesters at Cromarty Firth, Invergordon

To assist communities financially, in their fight against climate change, a new seed fund has been established.

The Scottish Government run fund aims to support organisers set up community climate festivals to help promote the voices of Scots amidst the global campaign.

Funds of up to £500 are available and will support groups that are interested in starting a new climate event in their local community, or in getting their fledging event to the next stage.

All climate event organisers will also have access to expert advice and resources to help promote local events.

National agencies including Sustrans, Zero Waste Scotland and Community Energy Scotland are also lending their support to help raise the profile of climate change concerns.

Catherine Gee, deputy CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful said the festival will bring concerns of climate change to the heart of communities.

“The hosting of COP26 in Scotland must be a catalyst to broaden and intensify climate action so that everyone, from all areas of life, can play their part combatting the climate emergency,” she said.

“Scotland’s Climate Festival will bring the issues discussed before, during and after COP26 right to the heart of our communities, providing much needed energy and mobilisation to support local action whatever the global agreement is.”